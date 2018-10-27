Ayushmann Khurrana fasts for wife Tahira's good health, long life

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna has kept a karva chauth fast for his wife Tahira Kashyap, who has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. Ayushmann on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of his palm on which the letter "t= Tahira" in Hindi was written with henna.

He captioned it: "She cant fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life. Karva chauth".

On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer. She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

In being detected with the Big C, Tahira found herself part of the 2.4 per cent of the population that is diagnosed before age 35. They found themselves facing two options — believe they had been dealt a rough hand, or fight it with positivity.

"We had to maintain a happy life state to deal with it. In fact, after we got to know about her condition, we went to see Manmarziyaan that evening. We told ourselves, 'Okay, we've been diagnosed. We can't go home and cry about it. It's better to go for a film.' So, we watched the film, came back and got the date for her operation."

"Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area." On the acting front, Ayushmann is currently riding high on the successes of his two latest releases AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho.

