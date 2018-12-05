Ayushmann Khurrana: Films I'm doing are extension of my street theatre

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana says the kind of films he is doing are an extension of his street theatre days as they are real and entertaining at the same time

Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khuranna says the kind of films he is doing are an extension of his street theatre days as they are real and entertaining at the same time. The AndhaDhun star, who has been a part of theatre group Aaghaaz from DAV college Chandigarh, says he consciously takes up films which have a sprinkle of realism.

"I come from a theatre backdrop, because of that my choices are different. I have done a lot of street theatre... While we used to that, we used to go to the length and breadth of the country. Street theatre is about dealing with taboo subjects and social issues and I think our group was the first one which made street theatre entertaining," Ayushmann told IANS.

"Back in the day, it was very morose, dark and hard-hitting," he added. Ayushmann rose to fame with Vicky Donor and then starred in endearing films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Ho, which entertained with a message.

"The kind of films I am doing are extension of my street theatre. They are real, based on taboo-breaking subjects, novel but at the same time entertaining. If they are no takers or audience to watch it then what is the point. We had to take the middle path," he said. Ayushmann will next be seen in Dream Girl, which also stars Nushrat Bharucha. The two will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

