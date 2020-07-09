Ayushmann Khurrana: Great to be back on set after so many months

Ayushmann Khurrana got a taste of the new normal as he returned to the set after over three months to shoot for his first commercial in the post-COVID world. The actor, who had headed to Chandigarh to visit his parents, filmed an endorsement for a lifestyle brand in the city. In adherence with the shooting guidelines, the commercial was shot in an eight-hour shift with a skeletal crew.





The artiste in him comes to the fore as he says he sorely missed facing the camera during the lockdown. "It was great to be back on the set after so many months. We all have been home, waiting to get back to what we love doing," he enthuses. A far cry from the bustling sets of the recent past, it was a novel experience for Khurrana as he shot with an 18-member crew, each armed with a mask and gloves, and mindful of maintaining social distancing. "I saw how people have prepared themselves for the shoot," says the actor, maintaining an optimistic stance in the face of the crisis. "Eventually, normalcy will be restored, and we will resume work with the necessary safety precautions in place."

