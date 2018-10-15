Ayushmann Khurrana: Have become poster boy of new-age films

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana on AndhaDhun's success and how his offbeat choices have held him in good stead

Ayushmann Khurrana

For a genre that has largely remained untapped in Hindi cinema, Ayushmann Khurrana's thriller AndhaDhun has come as a welcome change. Lauded for its taut storyline and powerful performances, the Sriram Raghavan-directed venture is enjoying a steady run at the box office. Khurrana, on his part, credits the film's success to the captain of the ship.

"I met Sriram the day after the film released, and we were just discussing how people are obsessed with it. AndhaDhun was a deliberate effort to break the clutter, and the credit goes to our director, who is a master of noir."

The murder mystery behind him, Khurrana will explore the other end of the spectrum with Badhaai Ho, which hits screens this week. The family comedy sees Khurrana's character grappling with the knowledge of his parents expecting another child in the twilight of their lives.

"When I got the narration of Badhaai Ho, it was a no-brainer. I have become a poster boy of progressive films. My projects represent new age cinema. In fact, people have started calling me men's Grihashobha [women's magazine] because most of my films are related to issues faced by men," he laughs.

Unperturbed by the rat race, he says healthy competition with his peers motivates him to do better. "I get inspired by my co-actors. I think if you have that approach, it is a happy space to be in."

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Badhaai Ho my cleanest film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates