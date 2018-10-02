Ayushmann Khurrana says Andhadhun is not a dark film

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for the release of "Andhadhun" later this week, has said the film is not a dark one as usually most suspense thrillers are. Ayushmann was at a special screening of the film here on Monday, along with his "Dam Laga Ke Haisha" co-star Bhumi Pednekar and younger brother and "Dangal" actor Aparshakti Khurrana.

Talking about the suspense thriller "Andhadhun" that will release on October 5, Ayushmann said: "It's an entertaining and quirky film because in every other scene, you will get to see some thrilling and exciting stuff and that is the specialty of the film. "Being a blind man, I have witnessed a murder and that's the strangest thing about this film and that's how story of the film progresses. "In the trailer we have shown that each artist has his secret so, after watching the film you will get to know about his secret."

Ayushmann who plays a blind piano artist, said he prepared a lot to get into skin of the character. "I think I haven't been part of such a difficult script and I haven't played such a difficult character in any of my films yet. "I visited a blind school for three months and also learned to play the piano for as long."

Ayushman, who has two releases in quick succession -- "Andhadhun" and "Badhaai Ho" -- when asked how he felt about the quick releases, the actor said: "Last year, I was a bit tense because the back to back, two films of mine 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan' released. I had thought one of the film would get affected because of the close release but both worked out well. "So, I am hoping that this time around again these two films will do well because the genres are completely different." Asked why he and his "Andhadhun" team have not promoted the film much, Ayushmann said: "I think this film's genre is such that you can't talk much about it.

"It's a suspense thriller and everyone is asking me whether I am really a blind man in the film or not. It was our strategy to not promote this film as a regular one. "I think this film will run on word of mouth and people will realise what the film is when they watch it." "Andhadhun" a romantic thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in other lead roles.

