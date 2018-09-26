Ayushmann Khurrana says his wife Tahira Kashyap is his biggest inspiration
Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting his film, AndhaDhun, which also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles.
Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday re-tweeted a post by Tahira where she wrote: "I had once heard that if you talk to your plants, they grow. Breasts are no different. They grow, become ripe and full and then droop. So, I had long monologue sessions in the bathroom, waiting for my left breast to grow too....' My two bit on breast cancer."
To this, the "Vicky Donor" actor wrote: "Dear Tahira, you have become my biggest inspiration. It takes immense courage to share your challenge with everybody. You will be victorious. I have started seeing life through a different prism because of you."
Dear @tahira_k you have become my biggest inspiration. It takes immense courage to share your challenge with everybody. You will be victorious. I have started seeing life through a different prism because of you!
On September 22, Tahira revealed that she has been detected with pre-invasive breast cancer.
She posted on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.
"Simply put stage 0 cancer/pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area."
