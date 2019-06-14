Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 to organize a special event. Check out!

bollywood

Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 are planning a grand event with special posters and unseen footages from the film

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 will organize a special event with the makers of the film. The makers are planning a grand event with special posters and unseen footages from the film. The movie has already sent quite a wave in the minds of the audience with their statement ' Ab Farq Laayenge'. The event will have Ayushmann Khurrana taking the stage for the audience and giving all the more reason to watch the film.

The investigative drama will be a must watch a movie for the year. The event is set to create an uproar with the thrilling concept that has gotten the fans excited! The investigative drama is a movie that demands change in society from each individual and has asked everyone to take action.

The title of the movie Article 15 refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and sex.

Ayushmann Khurrana's highly awaited next film Article 15 is making the right noise ever since the makers unveiled the first look of the film. The trailer of the film which was unveiled a few days back only added to the immense buzz the film has created till now.

All the content pieces including the first look, trailer and teaser of Article 15 have created a nail-biting wait amongst the audience for the film. The investigative drama, Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The movie will be shown at the opening night. Ayushmann will be the man of law for the first time onscreen essaying the role of a heroic cop.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

