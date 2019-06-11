Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's Shuru Karein Kya is a call to action
Article 15's Shuru Karein Kya song reverberates with what is happening in the country right now. This song is a call to action that we can't be sitting on the fence anymore and be spectators, we need to get into action and bring about change
Article 15 is one movie that has been in the buzz ever since the trailer came out. The makers of this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer have released the first song today, June 11. The song, titled Shuru Karein Kya, reverberates with what is happening in the country right now. This song is a call to action that we can't be sitting on the fence anymore and be spectators, we need to get into action and bring about change. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title 'Shuru Karein Kya'.
Take a look at the song here:
The peppy rap number has been sung by Slow Cheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire. The lyrics have also been penned by these four rappers. Shuru Karein Kya has been composed by Devin DLP Parker and Gingger Shankar.
On Monday, the makers also came out with an interesting new poster of the movie with the caption, "Insaaf Ki Bheekh Mat Maango, bahut Mang Chuke. Ab Farq Layenge."
View this post on Instagram
Insaaf Ki Bheekh Mat Maango, Bahut Maang Chuke.. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 on 28 June @anubhavsinhaa @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany #ManojPahwa @talwarisha #nassar @sayanigupta @mohdzeeshanayyub @ashishsverma @ronjinichakraborty @shubhro30 #SushilPandey #AakashDhabade #KumudMishra @gauravkapata @benarasmediaworks
The title of the movie Article 15 refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and sex. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.
