Article 15: Anubhav Sinha lauds Ayushmann Khurrana; compares him to Zanjeer's Amitabh Bachchan

bollywood

The investigative drama, Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival

Ayushmann Khurrana

After acing multifaceted roles in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cop for the first time in his upcoming film Article 15. The actor will not just have a heroic portrayal but also as realistic as it could get. Talking about the promising portrayal that actor has showcased, film's director Anubhav Sinha has a lot to share!

Ayushmann Khurrana has piqued the interest of the audience with his undeniably full-fledged intense police officer-look. The director of the film, Anubhav Sinha felt that the actor looked like a real cop. Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha said, "Seeing Ayushmann play the cop with such ease made me think if this is his real métier. There was this irresistible headroom to veer close to the super popular heroic cops of Ranveer, Salman, and Anil Kapoor but somehow Ayushmann manages to tread an unchartered trajectory to carve out such a heroic yet a super realistic cop. The last time I saw this combination in a performance was in Zanjeer by Mr. Bachchan. And yes this cop is angry too, very angry."

What's interesting is Anubhav Sinha felt that Ayushmann, who pulled the role effortlessly with this rare combination of heroic yet a realistic cop was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's 1973 film Zanjeer. It is interesting how the role is already the talk of the town with the essence of a cop being the highlight, already.

The investigative drama, Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night. Ayushmann will be the man of law for the first time onscreen essaying the role of a heroic cop.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana: Mainstream is an abused word

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates