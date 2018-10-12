Ayushmann Khurrana turns Indian Idol 10 contestant Salman Ali's fan

television

Ayushmann Khurrana was amazed by Salman Ali's version on Jai Mata Di. When he heard Salman Ali's song on Jai Mata Di he was transported back to Vaishnodevi is what he said

Ayushmann Khurrana on the sets of Indian Idol 10

Indian Idol 10's talented contestants are creating fandom and winning accolades all across the country with their is all set you to take you a notch higher on a festive quotient when singing diva Richa Sharma will grace the stage on Sony Entertainment Television's singing sensation reality show along with Ayushmann Khurrana and director Amit Sharma.

This weekend will be a Navratri special episode with when Salman Ali, the musical prodigy from Haryana who has been impressing the judges and audiences along with the guests who make an appearance on the show. Adding to the list of the talented singer's ever-increasing fan base is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was amazed by Salman's version on Jai Mata Di. When he heard Salman Ali's song on Jai Mata Di he was transported back to Vaishnodevi is what he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I went to Vaishnodevi when I was in my last year of graduation and I prayed had prayed that when I become a successful actor I will come back. But before the film released I went there and took blessings again. Today after listening to your performance I was transported back to that place. You're incredible and this is unbelievable."

Also Read: Garba Dance On Indian Idol 10

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates