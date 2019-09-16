B-Town Buzz: A writer should set his/her fees, says Rang De Basanti writer

Rang De Basanti writer Kamlesh Pandey said he was so driven to make the Aamir Khan-starrer that he took on the job for "very less" remuneration. At a session organised by the Screenwriters Association (SWA), Pandey said a plan to ensure fair pay to writers is underway.

"Actors set their own fees, so a writer should also set his/her fees according to how hard one has worked. For example, I took about a year to write Rang De Basanti and it took six years for it to be a final film. [If we consider] the money I got, [I can say] the spot boy would've got paid more," added the writer, credited for acclaimed films like Saudagar, Tezaab and Delhi 6.

3 Idiots inspire talent

Inspired by Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, a Raipur-based teenage girl has perfected a unique skill of mirror writing with one hand, while simultaneously writing in plain script with the other. In an interview, class 7 student Kavya Chawda said, "I got this idea from the movie 3 Idiots, in which Virus [Boman Irani] could do it."

All is well!

Irrfan Khan returned to Mumbai after a ‘successful surgery’, post wrapping up his upcoming film Angrezi Medium in London. Irrfan’s spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement. The actor was spotted covering his face on his arrival at the Mumbai airport over the weekend.

Grabbing the right eyeballs

Best-selling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in Sacred Games. In turn, the Bollywood actor says it’s an honour for him to be noticed and mentioned by someone like the noted author. Coelho shared the link of the show and wrote: “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (sic).” To which, Siddiqui replied: “Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your books ‘The Alchemist’ and also watched the film ‘Veronika Decides To Die’ based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan (sic).”

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates