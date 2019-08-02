B-town buzz: All's well between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa; Parineeti's digital detox

bollywood

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa

Barely two months after their marriage there is tattle that all is not well between TV actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. A clear giveaway was that they had stopped following each on social media. Asopa's cryptic posts on Instagram further fuelled the rumours. Yesterday, they shared a picture from their visit to New Delhi together. Look like it was just a lovers' tiff.

Doing a rethink

Ever since Farah Khan was papped visiting Hrithik Roshan's home, there was buzz that he was being roped in for her next directorial venture, the remake of Satte Pe Satta (1982). Now, Roshan has confirmed that the reboot might be his next outing after Super 30. Earlier, the actor had denied that he was part of the musical multi-starrer, which is being produced by Rohit Shetty. Looks like he has done a rethink. Guess it is safe to team up with a successful director known for making masala films and a producer who is called the hit machine.

Turning point

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15, plays Taapsee Pannu's husband in the upcoming space drama, Mission Mangal.

"I play a supportive hubby. It's a special appearance, which required two days of shooting," he says. Ayyub agreed to do a bit role in Jagan Shakti's film as his character appears at a turning point in the story. "So everyone will remember me," he adds.

Digital detox

A snapshot of Parineeti Chopra where she is seen engrossed while scrolling through her phone is doing the rounds. The actor admits that she can't do a single thing without it. She posted, "Miss the simpler time sometimes. Kalyug (sic)." Pari needs to go on a digital detox to find out what she is missing by being glued to the phone.

Huma's going great guns

Huma Qureshi is training in rifle shooting for Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead. After the release of her web series, Leila, she jetted off to the US to begin prep for the Hollywood film. The actor is currently in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the film will be shot. Qureshi is training hard and shared a video on Instagram in which she is doing target practice. She seems to be hitting the bullseye.

