B-town buzz: Gauahar Khan lends helping hand; Jawaani Jaanema's London schedule over

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan has lent support to her makeup artist Prasad Bhatkar's web production. As he's been part of her team for over a decade, the actor, who was in Delhi for an event, made sure to get back in time for the launch in Mumbai. Khan says, "My team is most important to me. They are family. I will always want the world for them."

They played Down Under

After A R Rahman, Amaal Mallik became the second Indian composer to perform with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at the iconic Palais Theatre. He was excited as well as nervous to share the stage with the prestigious orchestra that has, in the past, collaborated with Elton John. Accompanying Mallik was music producer and arranger Meghdeep Bose who helped him reimagine his chartbusters, which included Kaun Tujhe, Main Hoon Hero Tera and Bol Do Na Zara in an orchestral format.

Censor trouble

Is Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming, Tamil film, Paris Paris, an official remake of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen (2014), too hot to handle? The Censor Board has asked for 25 cuts, which include toning down the bold scenes and muting cuss words. Ironically, the Malayalam and Kannada versions have been cleared by the censors.

It's a wrap in London

Newcomer Alaia F and Saif Ali Khan have completed the London schedule of Nitin Kakar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The romcom, which also stars Tabu, was being shot in England from June. Khan had to lose weight to get into character. He also had a temporary tattoo done on his forearm. The makers say the film will showcase Khan and Tabu in never-seen-before avatars. The film reunites the duo after two decades. They were last seen together in Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999).

Talking about her debut, Alaia F said in an interview with mid-day, "The story focuses on a family with a millennial mindset, and we couldn't think of a better pair to bring this alive. The chemistry that Saif and Tabu share is exceptional. Nitin sir has the knack to tell stories in the most relatable manner. The film will resonate with the audience as it has moments that we experience on a day-to-day basis."

