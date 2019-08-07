B-town buzz: Nargis Fakhri sips wine with beau; Kranti Prakash Jha glad to go grey

bollywood

Nargis Fakhri enjoys her wine in Malibu while singer Akriti Kakar celebrates her birthday in Thailand. Here are some more updates from the B-town!

Nargis Fakhri with Matt Alonzo

Nargis Fakhri and filmmaker beau Matt Alonzo are going strong. The two attended a wine tasting event in Malibu. Nargis shared her picture with a caption that read: Sunday Funday. Wine tasting in Malibu. What a lovely surprise. @mattalonzo. What’s your favorite Sunday activity?"

After a bitter break-up, they mended ways, all is well on their front now.

He's glad to go grey

Kranti Prakash Jha, who played MS Dhoni's best pal Santosh Lal in MS Dhoni — The Untold Story (2016), will be seen in a negative role in Nikkhil Advani's Batla House starring John Abraham. Jha had to resort to prosthetics for his front teeth. Initially, he faced numerous difficulties in dialogue delivery "but I managed to speak after a couple of days of rehearsals," he says. In real life, the actor can't hit a fly or mosquito, so playing an aggressive role in the action thriller was a challenge.

Akriti Kakar's birthday celebrations in Thailand

Singer Akriti Kakar turns a year older today. Writer-director husband Chirag Arora whisked her off to Thailand to ring in her big day. She says hubby dearest loves to spring surprises. "Chirag and I are foodies. Thailand is a paradise for food lovers as well as shopaholics," says Kakar who recently released a cover version of Dumadum Mast Kalandar.

Aamir Khan goes to Chandrapur

Over the weekend, Aamir Khan was in Chandrapur to launch Mission Shakti, an initiative of minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, to train athletes from Chandrapur and Gadchiroli for international sports events. Khan also broke into a song mid-speech to motivate the youngsters attending the programme.

Book on Vrajendra Gaur

Late film writer Vrajendra Gaur's sons, Suneel and Rajesh, have released a pictorial biography, The Life And Times Of Writer Vrajendra Kaur. In his 30-year career, Gaur penned over 75 films, which include Kati Patang (1971), Sharmilee (1971), Anuraag (1972) and The Great Gambler (1979).

Ranveer Singh in awe of beautiful landscape on sets of '83,' shares BTS pic

Ranveer Singh is in London for the shooting of Kabir Khan's '83. He, recently, shared a behind-the-scene-picture from the sets of the movie. Giving fans a glimpse of the beautiful picturesque landscape and cloudy weather along with a rainbow, Ranveer Singh can be seen standing on the ground and enjoying the heavenly vision.

Ranveer shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rainbow spotting, onset. #83thefilm."

