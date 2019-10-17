B-town buzz: Neena Gupta-Gajraj Rao start shooting; Bidita Bag shares screen space with Rakhee

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have begun shooting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. The two prefer to do the script readings in the open instead of in vanity vans.

After a gap

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) actor Bidita Bag shares screen space with veteran actor Raakhee in Nirban. Gautam Halder's Bengali film will be screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa next month. The long-complete project, which was earlier titled Mukti, is finally seeing the light of day.

"She is an institution in herself. I got to learn so many things about the craft from her. If time permits, I would really love to attend the festival and watch films with the audience and would love interacting with the audience and my fellow colleagues from the film fraternity and make this a truly memorable experience for self as well as all concerned people," says Bag.

Nirban has made it to the Indian panorama film section at the 50th international Film Festival of India, Goa. Speaking about being nominated, Bag expressed, "This is the 50th IFFI being celebrated in Goa and I'm truly very grateful that two of my films have been selected. Out of the four Bangla films that made it to the Indian Panorama film section, am part Bouma and Nirbaan... I couldn't have asked for more.

Bag further said that for an artist, along with commercial success, films getting selected at prestigious film festivals is also important. She said, "Festivals encourage content-driven films, which promotes good scripts and good films being made. I'm playing completely different roles in both my films."

