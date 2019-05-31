B-town Buzz: Bidita Bag starts shooting her next; T-Series makes a history

bollywood

The film, which explores homosexual relationships, had its first outing in 2010 followed by the second outing in 2016, which featured Zeenat Aman and Helen

Yuvraaj Parashar, Bidita Bag and Kapil Kaustubh Sharma

On the set

A new record

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has made history by becoming the first YouTube channel to surpass 100 million subscribers on the platform. It has entered the Guinness Book Of World Records. This achievement beats record holder PewDiePie, a Swedish video game reviewer known for his popularity and comedy sketches on the video site. He was also the first YouTuber to reach 50 million subscribers.

