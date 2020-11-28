B-town buzz: Ranbir Kapoor features on Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile picture

Ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor featured on Deepika Padukone's Instagram profile picture on Friday. Dippy got nostalgic as the day marked five years since the release of Tamasha. Though it proved to be a damp squib, Dippy considers Imtiaz Ali's film as one of her favourites. Fans hoped the two team up again.

No respite

After wrapping up a schedule of Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is on a break from shooting. "But there is no rest for the weary," he posted. Johnny boy has begun discussions with team members for Attack. He shot for portions of Lakshya Raj Anand's action thriller before the lockdown.

B-Town debut

South actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas makes his Hindi film debut with the remake of S S Rajamouli's Telugu film, Chatrapathi (2005). The Prabhas-Shriya Saran-starrer revolves around a man's search for his mother. It will be helmed by VV Vinayak, which also marks his first Bollywood outing. Earlier, Chatrapathi has been remade in Kannada and Bengali.

