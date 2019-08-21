B-town buzz: Salman Khan on streets of Jaipur; Bhumi Pednekar's save water mission

bollywood

Salman Khan takes some time out of his busy schedule to explore Jaipur while Bhumi Pednekar is on a save water mission

Salman Khan

Salman Khan took time off from the shoot of Dabangg 3 to explore Jaipur. Initially, the unit faced stormy weather and heavy rains, which forced them to curtail the outdoor scenes. Now that the sun is out, the superstar decided to soak in the sights of the Pink City along with actor buddy Bina Kak who posted the touristy snapshots on her Instagram account.

Turn the tap off

Environment conscious Bhumi Pednekar is on a mission to make people save water. She often shares the message with fans on social media. Yesterday, she wrote, "Learn from Sesame Street. A single hand wash uses an average of over six litres of water. A single session of brushing your teeth with the tap running (amazed how people still do that!) wastes around eight litres of water (sic)." Point noted.

Let's play it again

Composer duo Sachet-Parampara are releasing an acoustic version of the chartbuster, Bekhayali, from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. As the track is a heavy band song, they decided to make an acoustic unplugged version to give it a softer feel. The two, who also scored for Jabariya Jodi, were keen to give the number a different flavour.

