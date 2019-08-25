B-town buzz: Shruti Haasan overcomes heartbreak; Sonu Sood wants to go back to school

bollywood

After her break-up with London-based theatre actor Michael Corsale, Shruti Haasan has moved on. She has overcome heartbreak by diving into work

Shruti Haasan shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Shruti Haasan is quite a busy bee

After her break-up with London-based theatre actor Michael Corsale, Shruti Haasan has moved on. She has overcome heartbreak by diving into work. She has been busy with her South film commitments as well as music endeavours. She was in England recently for a music project. Now, she has taken off to Taiwan for a photoshoot. Haasan is globetrotting due to her work. She loves travelling and work takes her places, so she could not ask for more. When in a mood to chill, she catches up with bestie Tammanaah Bhatia. The girls love to chatter non-stop and gorge on their favourite food, which is a mix of South Indian and rasta food from Mumbai.

Sood wants to go back to school

After Simmba (2018), Sonu Sood has been juggling four south Indian films. Despite his choc-o-bloc schedule, the actor visited the US for a professional commitment and also to visit his sister who is based there. The highlight of the trip was a visit to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The actor is an electronics engineer by qualification. He had harboured a dream to make it to MIT, a world-renowned educational hub for aspiring engineers. Says Sood, "My visit to these institutes was special. Seeing the students on the campus made me want to go back to school."

Let the music play loud

Bollywood singer Amit Gupta, who has sung for films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016) has rendered the Radhe Radhe track in Raaj Shaandaliya's upcoming film Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. "It's a foot-tapping song set in Mathura. I worked with Meet Bros in Mmirsa [2016]. I sang O Mere Khuda for them so this is my second song with them. However, this is the first time I am working with writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa." Besides playback singing, Gupta keeps the audience hooked with stage shows and his singles as an independent artiste.

'Ekta Kapoor is one of the most sensible and intelligent producers in Bollywood'

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is making his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, is all praise for producer Ekta Kapoor. Interestingly, Raaj had initially approached Ekta for Dream Girl but she ended up offering him Jabariya Jodi as well.

Speaking about it, Shaandilyaa said, "I had met Ekta Kapoor for Dream Girl, she loved the film. But she told me that she wants me to also write dialogues for Jabariya Jodi. I agreed for it. I am working with her on another project. So it has been a great experience for me. She is extremely professional and gives the creative freedom to others. She is one of the most sensible and intelligent producers we have in Bollywood."

He adds. "She told me to tell her the vision I have for the film. She was like make this film as you have envisioned. She has been very supportive of this film. I really admire this quality about her. She is very down to earth and friendly. I've really enjoyed working with her and I look forward to working with her again."

