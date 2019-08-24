Search

B-town buzz: Siddhant Chaturvedi's fanboy moment; Sanjay Kapoor keeping it low-key

Updated: Aug 24, 2019, 09:14 IST | The Hitlist Team

Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Vidya Balan's husband in Mission Mangal, has been strangely low-key about the film. He's not watched the space drama yet.

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Allu Arjun

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a fanboy moment with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. He can't stop gushing about his encounter with his cine idol. He shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram and wrote "a lover and a fighter (sic)." He also wrote that he can't wait to watch Arjun's film, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Wonder what Arjun had to tell him about his MC Sher act?

Bedtime tales

Aamir Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor

Aamir Khan does not travel without his pillow, now Janhvi Kapoor is following suit. The Dhadak (2018) actor has ditched her favourite travel companions — her Spongebob bag and her pink blingy water bottle, Chuski for a large, soft pillow. There's nothing like catching up on sleep on long-haul flights.

Keep it quiet

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Vidya Balan's husband in Mission Mangal, has been strangely low-key about the film. He's not watched the space drama yet. When it released, he was attending a destination wedding in Bali. As the film's marketing plan only included the female cast and Akshay Kumar, Kapoor preferred to be inconspicuous. It was just a short and sweet role for him. Producer R Balki had roped him in after seeing him in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories.

