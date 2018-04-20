Baaghi 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's prankster stories

'Pranksters' Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani come clean about what tricks they liked playing on people



Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were very naughty while growing up, and played pranks on people very often. They shared their own stories in a segment titled Lol April on MTV Beats channel, said a statement from the channel.

"It was really wrong but as a child I had stuck a chewing gum under somebody's seat which further stuck to the person's back. That was quite a naughty prank by me," Tiger Shroff said.

To this, Disha Patani added: "When I was a child, new telephones had just come up. My sister and I used to sit together and dial random phone numbers. We would just dial and say, 'Hi, main some mata baat kar rahi hoon'. Basically, we would just take some God's name."

Also read: After Baaghi 2's success, Disha Patani waits for something interesting to come her way

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever