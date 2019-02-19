Badla: First song from the thriller drama Kyun Rabba will be out on February 20

music

The very popular Amaal and Armaan Malik have worked on the track. While Amaal has composed the track, Kumaar has penned the lyrics and Armaan has given the vocals

Still from Badla trailer

After releasing the exciting posters featuring Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu followed by such an intriguing trailer that takes you on a thrilling ride with each passing scene, the makers of Badla are all set to release their first track titled Kyun Rabba from the film

This particular song surely has its own sonic character.

Composer Amaal shares, "Our industry holds a musical perception about each emotion that we may depict in our narrative. As music composers, our job is either to cater to that particular need or give it a contrast that grows on an audience in a way that it begins to sound more universal than just, obvious

"For me, Kyun Rabba is the latter. Yes, it essentially speaks about a broken heart. But I've still looked to add finesse to it, instead of letting it sag into a depressive undertone, of sorts. This tune came to me one evening while the narrative of this film kept doing the rounds of my mind. I had my mind fixed on the kind of sound and melody I wanted to create"

Amaal further shares, "This song and film is a first of many. It's my first film with Sujoy Ghosh. First with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment and also the First with Tapsee Pannu. It's such an honour to be one of the youngest composers to compose for a Mr. Bachchan film.

Taapsee further shares, Taapsee shares, "This song is my personal favourite from the album. Kyun Rabba beautifully captures an important narrative in the film. I hope the audiences like the melody as much as I do."

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

