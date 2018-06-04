Badshah: Wrong to criticise multi-composer projects

Riding high on the success of Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding, Badshah on how bringing different musical sensibilities adds to a soundtrack

That he is a prolific rapper has been proved by his innumerable hits in the past. But with the Veere Di Wedding song, Tareefan, Badshah has gone beyond his comfort zone and shouldered the entire track ably. "Qaran has composed it beautifully. Since I found it easy, I decided to sing the entire song rather than just the rap portion. I recorded the song in 20 minutes at my friend, Aditya Dev's place," says Badshah.

It may have taken him less than half-an-hour to render the song, but Badshah reveals it was the rap portion that proved to be a challenge. "It took me a good two days to write the rap. After doing a number of practice sessions, I went back to the studio to record it."

The singer credits the film's producer, Rhea Kapoor, for steering clear of the tried-and-tested sounds and exploring a new direction with Tareefan. "Thankfully, Rhea and Qaran's vision for the track was the same as mine. They wanted a new-age sound. It's in the R&B and dancehall space, something the Indian audience hasn't heard before."

With eight songs that have been worked on by four music directors, Veere Di Wedding is a multi-composer project. While music connoisseurs have expressed reservations against the trend, the Kar Gayi Chull composer-singer believes that bringing different musical sensibilities only adds to the project.

"I don't know why multi-composer projects are criticised. Creatively, you want to make a good product; it doesn't matter who composes what. Every film is a team effort. Actors, directors and producers come together for a movie. Similarly, different composers unite to make a good soundtrack. We come from different areas of expertise and if combining our expertise can offer a beautiful soundtrack, what's wrong with that?"

Besides his Bollywood outings — Namastey England and Nawabzaade — Badshah also has a single in the pipeline. "It's unlike my other songs. It represents an emotional journey which I wanted to share with my listeners."

