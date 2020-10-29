Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor: I had broken down after looking myself in the mirror

Television actress Avika Gor, best remembered as the child star who became a household name for playing the role of cute little Anandi from Balika Vadhu, has made a name for herself in the TV industry over the years. However, there was a time when the actress when would cry looking at her body. The actress had even broken down due to body-shaming.

Avika narrated her tale on her social media account. She penned down her dramatic weight loss journey and how she filled with insecurities about her body because of eating 'anything and everything' without working out at all. She added that she did not give her body the 'respect' that it deserves. She wrote, "I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking 'how I must look right now'. I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad".

She continued, "Well, one fine day I decided that it was enough, and that I must evolve. Nothing changed overnight. I just started to focus on the right things... things that I should be proud of(like dancing). I kept trying to eat better & working out, and I had various setbacks. But, it was important that I didn't stop. And my people were constantly there to guide me."

"Long story short, I looked at myself in the mirror this morning & I didn't feel the need to look away. I smiled at myself, and told myself that I'm beautiful. And you, the person reading this, you are beautiful as well. We all have a lot to offer & we must actively work on that, rather than feeling sad about what we can't do. But, we MUST do what's in our control. Today, I am comfortable in my own skin. Today, I'm peaceful. And I hope you are too? Share your stories of self-love in the comments. Let's make self-love cool!" she concluded.

Avika made her television debut with Balika Vadhu in 2008. She played the cute-little Anandi, who was married off at a young age. The show made a sensation, and soon Avika became a household name. Recently, during the coronavirus lockdown, the show made its return on the television.

Talking about playing Anandi in her superhit debut show, Avika Gor said, "Balika Vadhu changed my life completely and gave me the opportunity to learn a lot of things. I was only 9 when I made my television debut with the show, and for me, it was not about work at that time."

"Acting in Balika Vadhu was a hobby and a passion that I got to pursue and that too on a large scale. I was happy about getting dressed up every day, getting so much love from the people and being on television. Besides that, the show had a fantastic star cast made up of some really talented theatre actors. For me, Balika Vadhu was like a film school where I learned the nuances of acting. I was the happiest person on set and I enjoyed every bit of it. I credit the show for making me the actor that I am today."

