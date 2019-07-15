Mumbai: Bandra cops cause traffic jam to stop criminal in his tracks

crime

Bandra traffic division constables chase hard-core criminals for 3 km, create traffic congestion on Centrum Bridge at Santacruz by stopping over 50 cars to block their way; finally arrest one of them

Asif Khan



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

1. A scene straight out of a Bollywood masala flick unfolded at Bandra last week after a black SUV with three people in it jumps the red light under the Mahim Causeway Bridge

2. After being stopped by traffic cops, when the occupants roll down their tinted windows, a police informer at the spot shouts out, "These are hard-core criminals, arrest them." Bandra traffic division in-charge, Inspector Nitin Patil hears this and rushes out of his chamber

3. By then the man at the wheel, accused Asif Khan, steps on the accelerator. Patil directs his bike squad to chase the car. As the car reaches the highway, constables – Nilesh Kadam and Sharad Kulal – on their bikes catch up

4. Asif rolls down his window and threatens to run the cops over if they don't stop. He even tries to hit their motorcycles with his car. After a 3-km chase, the cops manage to create a traffic jam on the Centrum Bridge and stop the speeding car. More than 50 cars are stopped to create a massive blockade on the road

5. Asif again threatens the cops. As the drama continues for 15 minutes, the other two men in the car, Yahya Khan and Mussa Khan, get out and run. Cops suspect they took guns with them. Asif is soon arrested

6. "Our officers risked their lives chasing hardened criminals. They should be rewarded," said Sandeep Bhajibhakare, DCP (traffic suburb)

Text/Diwakar Sharma Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

