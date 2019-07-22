Bandra MTNL fire: No casualties reported, around 100 rescued

national

The rescue effort by Mumbai fire brigade is reported to be one of the biggest successful fire fighting rescue operations in India though search operation is still going on.

Rescue operations at MTNL building. Pic/ Anurag Kamble

A massive fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL building) which is located in KC Marg, near the Bandra fire station in Bandra West, Mumbai. The Mumbai Fire Department categorised the fire as a level-4 fire at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra area on Monday afternoon, said a PTI report.

Reportedly, more than 25 fire appliance including Fire Engines, Special Hydraulic Ladders, Jumbo/water tankers, Robofire, Rescue Van, Breathing Set Vans were used to douse the fire. As per MTNL authorities, all the people trapped in the building have been rescued. Nearly, 150 officers have been involved in the rescue operation. It is one of the biggest successful Fire Fighting and Rescue Operation in recent time in the country.

Earlier the in the day, approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped on the terrace of the building. A fire brigade official said that as it is a working day, most MTNL employees were present inside the building.

News channels shared several visuals and videos on social media. Smoke could be seen coming out of the building as firefighters were making efforts to bring the fire under control. Reports suggested that the fire was confined on the third and fourth floor of the ground plus nine-floor building and many people are feared trapped on the upper floors and terrace. At least 14 fire engines were deployed by the Mumbai fire brigade for the rescue operation.

The MTNL fire incident occurred a day after a fire broke out on the third floor of Churchill Chambers, a building behind the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba around 12.15 pm, killing one person and injuring two. A resident, Shyam Aiyyar, 54, died while another, Yusuf Punawala, 43, who inhaled smoke, was admitted to the Bombay Hospital. A fireman, Bhurmal Santosh Patil from Mandvi Fire Station, who also inhaled smoke, was given First Aid. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Thick smoke filled the stairs of the building that is almost a century old, trapping residents in their third-floor flats. Some were also trapped in the passage on the third floor from where they were rescued. In all 15 residents were rescued.

