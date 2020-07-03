Bandra police call Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his statement

The Bandra police on Thursday summoned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, as some links have surfaced from the statements of two former employees of Yash Raj Films.

Confirming the development, DCP Pranaya Ashok said, "Summons have been issued to him. His statement will be recorded soon. We are looking into the professional rivalry angle and necessary statements will be recorded to reach a logical conclusion."

According to sources, Bhansali would be asked about some of his films from which Sushant was allegedly removed due his contracts with Yash Raj Films, as some statements have hinted that the actor was battling depression because of those films.

So far the Bandra police have recorded the statements of 30 people from the film industry, to establish the reasons behind Sushant's depression. They have also started recording the statements of journalists who had written articles on the actor's personal and professional lives. "Some of the articles have questionable details about his life so we just want to know the sources of the information and what the truth is," an officer said.

The cops will also record the statement of actress Kangna Ranauat, who spoke about nepotism and professional rivalry in a video released by her post Sushant's death. However, they have not summoned her yet.

