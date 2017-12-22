Bandra railway station fire: Alert staff use available extinguishers to douse flames

Alert staff helped to save the heritage railway station of Bandra in the nick of time yesterday, after a canteen was engulfed in fire, damaging it completely

Alert staff helped to save the heritage railway station of Bandra in the nick of time yesterday, after a canteen was engulfed in fire, damaging it completely. They used available fire extinguishers and managed to stop it from spreading before the Fire Brigade arrived. The railway police said there were no injuries or disruptions. Western Railway authorities said there was no damage to the station roof or the heritage structure.



Staff try to douse the fire in the canteen

Police officers said the fire started early morning and was noticed by canteen staff. "WR had allotted a tea stall to the licensee, Sadashiv Narayan, at platform number 4/5 on Bandra station's north side. It was shut on Thursday at 2 am as per daily routine. All the electrical equipment was switched off and the shutters were down. At 4 am, the staff noticed the fire inside the canteen and tried to douse it with available fire extinguishers," a WR spokesperson said.



No one was injured in the incident. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

"The deputy station superintendent, along with staff, used fire extinguishers and tried to control the fire. A Fire Brigade team soon arrived and the fire was controlled by 5.10 am. No casualty or injury to any person or passenger was reported in this incident. The fire was controlled and stopped from spreading to other areas. The cause is still to be ascertained. An inquiry has been ordered by WR. Timely action prevented damage to the roof of the heritage building," he added.

