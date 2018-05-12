Bangladesh disappointed at cancelled Australia tour

The Tigers were to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September



Bangladesh cricket authorities expressed disappointment after Australia called off a tour by the Asian nation this year because it was not financially viable. The Tigers were to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September.

"Australia communicated to us that the series could not be arranged for financial reasons. It is very unfortunate as we were hoping that the series would be a good playing opportunity for our players,"BCB boss Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

