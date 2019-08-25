Banned party drugs worth Rs 400 crore seized in Manipur

crime

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In what is known to be one of the largest drug seizures, the Manipur police have managed to seize banned party drugs worth Rs 400 crore in the international market from Thoubal district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police along with the help of local civil associations detained a mini truck at Phoudel Keirambi Makha area of Thoubal district in Manipur.

According to the police sources, when the police searched the truck, they recovered 40 lakh contraband amphetamine-based World is Yours (WY) tablets, which is popularly known as a party drug and is estimated to be valued at Rs 400 crore in the international market.

According to S Ibomcha Singh, Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, the red-coloured tablets were kept concealed

underneath carpets in the mini truck and were smuggled in from Myanmar. The accused, identified as Md Hussain was arrested, who is the driver of the truck was arrested.

Based on the information Hussain gave, the police arrested a Myanmarese national Kyaw Kyaw Naing from Imphal Airport and two other persons in the case. According to police sources, Naing is suspected to be an international drug dealer, The Manipur police had earlier busted a heroin manufacturing factory and seized 183 kg of drugs worth over Rs 160 crore in the international market from Moijing Awang Leikai area of Thoubal district.

In June this year, the police had busted a similar drug manufacturing unit at Lilong Turel area of Thoubal district and had seized 111 kg of heroin and brown sugar worth Rs 100 crore in the international market.

With inputs from IANS

