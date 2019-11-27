BCCI president Sourav Ganguly: I'm not a hero

Kolkata: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is confident that Team India will play more pink-ball Tests as the euphoria settles down on the historic day-night game against Bangladesh that concluded on Sunday at the Eden Gardens here.

The former India captain took off his busy schedule to speak with mid-day after successfully pulling off India’s first ever day-night Test and the way forward for Indian cricket with pink ball games.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

Sachin will be there for me

When Sachin Tendulkar had come for the pink ball Test match at Eden Gardens, he requested me to introduce a few more things in our cricket. He assured me he will be available whenever needed. It will be a big plus to have a cricketer like Tendulkar next to me to take things forward in Indian cricket.

Got more than I expected

I was fully satisfied at the end of the pink ball Test. Whatever I had planned, I got more than expected. Almost one-and-a-half lakh people came to the Eden Gardens. For a two-and-a-quarter day Test match, this was incredible. I will never ever forget the picture of a full Eden Gardens during this Test match and I must thank firstly, the spectators as well as the cooperate houses who came to join me when I needed their help.

Cricketer first, then BCCI chief

Sheikh Hasina [Bangladesh Prime Minister] has liked me since my playing days. Remember, a cricketer of 113 Test matches is more important than me being the BCCI president. She came to the Eden Gardens keeping in mind the image of Sourav Ganguly the cricketer.

Imagine an India v Australia or India v England Test

As soon as the ticket sales began on the internet, we heard that 90 per cent of the tickets were sold out. So, I expected a big crowd. You have to invent new strategies to bring in the crowd. Can you imagine what the crowd response would be if there is an India v Australia or an India v England pink ball Test here?

Not affected by this super hero image

I am not a hero. We all have to use our common sense. It is the responsibility of administrators to bring in the crowds. We have still to market Test cricket properly. Only 10,000 spectators came for the India v Sri Lanka Test in 2017. This is when I started to think about the crowd factor.

Frankly, I was tense

I was really excited on November 22, but I must admit that I feared some difficulty for players to negotiate the pink ball. There was some tension. But, things settled down and after that I experienced a special feeling within me. It was like a dream come true.

Weak Bangladesh team, a down side

What can you do? Strength-wise Bangladesh was not a great team. But then, we have been witnessing three-day Tests with the red ball too.

More pink ball Tests

We have to think about it. We have used the pink ball in the Duleep Trophy, so let us see. But, I can tell you that this Indian team will definitely play a few more pink ball Tests.

