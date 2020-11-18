Be a smart cookie

Plant-based indulgence

Khar-based farm-to-fork plant-based delivery kitchen Yogisattva's signature offerings are vegan, organic, gluten-free and refined sugar-free cakes, cookies and bakes — from carrot cake, cacao mud cake, to raw cacao and almond butter cookies, chickpea and rice flour bread loaf and banana walnut bread loaf, among others. "I want to encourage people to eat more unprocessed foods daily and be able to read ingredient labels for what they truly are. Our menu also features vegan, gluten-free and organic all-day breakfast options, smoothie jars, bites and nibbles and mains along with cakes, breads and cookies," chef Raveena Taurani, founder and CEO of Yogisattva, tells us.

At Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 7th floor, 15th Road, PD Hinduja Junction, Khar.

Call 9867455009 to place an order 24 hours in advance

Log on to shop.yogisattva.com

A slice of health



Sprinng Foods offers a range of gluten-free breads

Indo-Irish venture Sprinng Foods operates on the principle that what's healthy, doesn't necessarily have to be less tasty. "Our mix is produced overseas, and confirms to the highest international standards," assures co-founder Tarun Khanna. From pizza bases and bread loaves to burger buns, cookies, tea cakes and muffins, the venture provides several guilt-free indulgences that can be ordered online or picked up from their outlets.

At Nature's Basket, Foodhall and Reliance Retail outlets

Log on to SprinngFoods.com to order

Go with your gut



Vegan sourdough chocolate babka

For mixologist Ananth Nayak and pastry chef Abhilasha Rajan, what began as a lockdown project to decode the chemistry behind fermentation has now turned into a home bakery and fermentry. Nayak shares that at Barmbay, all their products — country loaves, rustic rolls, focaccia, sourdough ladi pav, banana bread, etc — are made with 100 per cent sourdough culture and hence, easy on the gut. "We follow a traditional slow fermentation process; all our dough is cold fermented for at least 12 to 18 hours." he says.

Call 9611041514 to order

Log on to @barmbay on Instagram

