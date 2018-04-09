Beggar dies on Titwala Rs 1 dispensary doorstep after failing to get treatment

After failing to get treatment there, an ailing beggar died on the doorstep of the clinic in Titwala on Friday



The beggar was found dead right outside the Rs 1 clinic in Titwala

The Rs 1 clinics were opened to tend to the poor, but apparently beggars don't count. After failing to get treatment there, an ailing beggar died on the doorstep of the clinic in Titwala on Friday. A friend of the deceased, who would manage to scrape together Rs 30 a day, found him lying outside the clinic.

While clinic doctor Harishankar Tiwari said, "The beggar never approached us for treatment. How would we know that he is not well?", the friend alleged that Chandumama, 65, was lying outside the clinic for two days, and yet, no one bothered to check on him.

"When I went near him on Friday, he did not respond. So, I called up the police, who took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead," said Ganesh Zol, 36, a construction worker in the area.

"It was my routine to give a rupee to mama before heading to work. I don't have parents, so I used to take care of Chandumama's food at times. On Friday, as usual, I reached Titwala station and saw Chandumama sitting near the clinic. I gave him some rice and left for work. When I came back from work in the evening, I found him sprawled and unconscious. The clinic was closed, so I called an RPF officer for help."

Police says

ASI Vidyanand Jadhav of Titwala police said, "No one from the clinic came to check on him. He was quite visibly malnourished. So many people frequent the station and adjoining area, where he was found. It is sad that not a single person, including the clinic doctors, thought to help him."

