Beirut blast: Narendra Modi expresses shock over explosions

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut. Picture/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock over massive explosions in Lebanon's capital city Beirut that killed at least 70 people, and prayed for the bereaved families and the injured.



Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured."

Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020



Over 70 people have been killed and around 3,000 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.



The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. -- local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages and casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.



Hassan was quoted by al-Jadeed TV as saying that more than 50 people were killed and 2,500 others were injured in the blasts.



The number of casualties was expected to rise.

