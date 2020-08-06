Safety First! Bell Bottom team leaves for United Kingdom with all precautionary measures

Ticking all boxes of precautions during the pandemic, Jackky Bhagnani and team leave for UK to complete the shoot of Bell Bottom. Jackky Bhagnani takes off for the United Kingdom with the entire team for the shoot of 'Bell Bottom'

Considering the current situation which has introduced us to the new normal, Jackky Bhagnani has got the work started in full swing and takes off to the United Kingdom to resume the shoot of his next, Bell Bottom. All the precautionary measures have been taken and the new rules of the new normal have adhered to, with government guidelines. The entire team is excited to resume the shoot. It's quite commendable to know that this unachievable task was achieved by Jackky Bhagnani during the ongoing pandemic.



Akshay Kumar who is playing the lead role, shares, "The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I'm happy to be back on the sets, it's also important for us to take care of everything around us."

The actor further adds, "Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot."

Jackky Bhagnani shared the positive spirit on his social media and said, "Here we goo!! #Bellbottom"

#Bellbottom [sic]"

Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the retro-drama is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Backed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

