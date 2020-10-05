Bellbottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar's stylish avatars will take your breath away

And here's the smashing teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film BellBottom. Akshay's stylish avatars in the teaser will surely take your breath away.

Akshay Kumar shared on his Instagram account that he has begun shooting for Bellbottom in Scotland. This was on August 20. On September 30, he announced that the shooting has been wrapped up and now, he has readied the teaser of the film already.

It's a period drama that presents the leading man like never before. It also happens to be a new world for the ladies- Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi. Have a look at the teaser right here:

Here's a sneak peek into the retro-themed espionage thriller:

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a majority of the films that were supposed to arrive in the cinemas directly streamed on the OTT platform. However, by the beginning of next year, the situation should hopefully be under control and perhaps this is why the makers have announced the date of its release- April 2, 2021.

Kumar essays the role of a saviour once again after his heroic act in films like Airlift, Pad Man, Gold, and Kesari. His fans may not complain. Bellbottom also happens to be the first film to be successfully completed during the lockdown. And talking about the feat, Jackky Bhagnani, who produces the film, had something to share.

He said, "I am extremely grateful to Akshay Sir without whom nothing would have been possible and also the entire team for being extremely supportive and cooperating with us. It didn't require any extra effort, in fact, everyone was very understanding and embraced everything wholeheartedly. The main agenda personally and holistically was to stay safe while we were all happy to be on the sets and make an amazing movie. I would especially want to thank Ranjit, Rajeev sir and Amit da for capturing the essence and soul of bellbottom amidst so much pressure."

Apart from this thriller, Kumar also has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Raksha Bandhan coming up.

