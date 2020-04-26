Bhaag Stephen bhaag

Stephen England, 40, is really dedicated to the fitness lifestyle. England has run 90 marathons and ultramarathons so far. When the Boston marathon got postponed to September 14, owing to the ban on gatherings to contain the Coronavirus, he came up with an inspiring solution to honour his commitment. He jogged on the rooftop of his building, literally running in circles and achieving the 42 km target, while sticking to social distancing guidelines.



The aid station with water bottles and a finisher's medal

The historic race has been held every year since 1897 without fail. "The Boston Marathon is a huge part of my life," he told the New York Post. "I've done it seven times and was there during the 2013 bombing. So, as soon as it got postponed, I knew I had to do something to honour Marathon Monday," added the marathon enthusiast.



England poses with his dog Miles, as he proudly displays the finisher's certificate. Pics/@rundiabetes, Instagram

England started running at 6 am on Monday morning. He even set up a makeshift aid station on a table, as is customary, with water bottles, energy gels and a finisher's medal. He took 5 hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds to finish the marathon, a far cry from his best Boston Marathon time of 2 hours and 45 minutes. If there is one thing his sprinting spree has taught us, it's that human tenacity knows no bounds, no matter how tough times get.

1,098

No. of laps Stephen England ran across his rooftop

Corona se daro

An Indonesian politician quarantined citizens in 'haunted houses' for violating social distancing norms



Representational picture

Tired of people not adhering to self-quarantine guidelines, a politician from Indonesia's Sragen regency decided to lock rule breakers in abandoned houses believed by the locals to be haunted, to set an example and discourage others from following suit. Sragen saw a lot of people entering its territory, as major cities are under lockdown. "If they disobey self-isolation orders, several villages have asked for my permission to quarantine them in abandoned elementary schools or houses. I gave my permission. If need be, they should be locked inside—in a haunted house if necessary. But we'd still feed them and monitor them," said Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati, the head of the regency, to Coconuts Jakarta. Sepat village picked a long-abandoned house and turned it into a quarantine centre for three people.

Grandpa goes grunge



Pics/Lydia L. Arshadi, Facebook

A nonagenarian, Guy Whidden, is making waves on social media for getting his granddaughter to shave his hair into a mohawk. Whidden, a military veteran, last sported the hairstyle during WWII, and decided to get the sharp cut again as a "wake-up call" during the Coronavirus crisis. He can be heard saying "I feel like a young buck!" in a video that has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

Museums show off their creepiest Artefacts



Pic/@profdanhicks, Twitter

In a Twitter thread that's not for the faint hearted, museums from all over are competing to see who has the creepiest object in their collection. The thread is part of the Yorkshire Museum's weekly curator battle, and until now, has seen a hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, a sheep's heart stuck with pins and nails, and a cursed children's toy.

Lady becomes unicorn to cheer neighbours up



Pic/@atsumi.fashion, Instagram

A resident of Tampa, Corey Jurgensen, 40, donned an inflatable unicorn costume to cheer up her neighbours, who are stuck indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Jurgensen, a massage therapist, wore the seven-foot-tall costume and danced around the streets near her house, to spread some smiles and help people relax.

Pup wants to play with pals



Pic/@RaeElle, Twitter

An English bulldog named Big Poppa is heartbroken about not being able to play with his friends, his favourite activity according to his owner, Rashida Ellis. Ellis told Buzzfeed News that, "He loves children and then other dogs and then adults. In that order." She shared a now-viral photo of him on Twitter, where he is sitting in the balcony dejected, with the caption: "Big Poppa has been so sad..."

Bra cups to the rescue



Pic/@atsumi.fashion, Instagram

A Japanese company specialising in the manufacture of women's undergarments, Atsumi Fashion Co., decided to mix things up by applying their designs to make face masks during the Coronavirus. Every (sexy) bit counts, right? Their product was sold out within moments of being launched, leaving customers asking for more. Each face mask was priced at Rs 1,000.

