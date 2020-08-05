Bhakarwadi producer JD Majethia: Installed UV machine to disinfect items on set

The unit of the popular show Bhakarwadi suffered a severe blow when Abdul Ansari, who served as a tailor in the crew, passed away due to COVID-19 on July 21. Producer JD Majethia says that as soon as Ansari, 38, was diagnosed with the virus, the cast and crew was screened. Eight members subsequently tested positive. The producer, who is unable to come to terms with the loss of the unit hand, says, "We had been adopting all safety measures, so it came as a shock to the entire team."

The unit resumed the shoot of the comedy on July 25, four days after Ansari's demise. The Mira Road set was already equipped with a sanitisation tunnel, and members would mandatorily wear masks and practise social distancing. Now, the studio has introduced additional precautionary measures, which includes providing the team with Vitamin C and zinc supplements daily. "We distribute three vitamin tablets, including Limcee and Zincovit, that work as immunity boosters. The crew is also provided with kadha [a concoction of herbs and spices] and nimbu paani every three hours. The least we can do is strengthen our immunity at this point. We have installed a UV machine that helps disinfect items on set."

Majethia is in the process of clearing Abdul's insurance. "I am constantly in touch with his family and will do everything in my capacity to clear his insurance at the earliest," he says.

