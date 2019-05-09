Bharat Aithey Aa Song: The wedding song of the season will make you groove

bollywood

Aithey Aa from Bharat is finally out, and this song is going to rule the internet and the wedding season this year

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan/picture courtesy: Salman Khan's Instagram account

Bharat's Aithey Aa song has taken the internet by storm ever since Salman Khan released the first look of the track, along with Katrina Kaif. The post shares the goofy side of the couple, making it one of the much-awaited songs of the year. It is also said that this is going to be the peppiest song from the film.

In a media interaction, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar described Aithey Aa as the reverse version of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's popular track, Didi Tera Devar Deewana from their film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. But this one song set in the 1980s and Katrina's character Kumud is seen teasing Salman Khan, who plays the role of Bharat.

The last two songs released by the makers of Bharat - Slow Motion and Chashni have won people's hearts and are grossing the chartbusters. Slow Motion has Salman Khan in his early youth days where he is seen practising stunts with the then love of his life, Disha Patani as the trapeze artist.

The makers of Bharat have finally released the traditional Indian wedding song with an extraordinary electronic twist. This song sets Bharat in a groove so he can make his move towards the love of his life, Kumud. In Aithey Aa, the audience will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their grooviest and craziest avatar. Composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and sung by Akasa Singh, Neeti Mohan and Kamaal Khan, this track will get your foot tapping.

The second song Chashni is a romantic number picturised on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which shares the tantalising chemistry between the duo.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and many others in pivotal roles. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

Check out the song right away:

Also Read: Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar: Six Salman Khan films have been rolled into one

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates