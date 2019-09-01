Bharti Singh's romantic date with Ravi Kishan; see photos

television

Ravi Kishen couldn't refuse Bharti Singh's request for a romantic dinner date on the television show, Khatra Khatra Khatra

Bharti Singh and Ravi Kishan on the set of Khatra Khatra Khatra. Pictures sourced from the PR.

Fun-reality show, Khatra Khatra Khatra witnesses several guests every week, who spruce up the entertainment quotient. This week, actor Ravi Kishan was invited as a special guest who added comedy tadka (spice) to the laughter riot.

One of the fun moments that drew everyone's attention was when comedy queen Bharti Singh asked Ravi Kishan to go on a special date with her. Ravi Kishan couldn't refuse this proposal and agreed for the date. A romantic candlelight dinner arrangement was set up for their date wherein Bharti and Ravi were also showered with flower petals on them, Bharti just couldn't stop blushing.

Later, Ravi laughingly also mentioned that Bharti forced him to come on Khatra Khatra Khatra so that she could take revenge and play pranks on him for not attending her wedding. Ravi enjoyed playing various games on the show like Trampoline Head Basket Game, Wobble Balance Cones and Sliding Clothe game.



Bharti Singh and Ravi Kishan on sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra

Talking about his experience on Khatra Khatra Khatra Ravi said, "It is one of the best shows on Colors and I am glad I could be a part of it. My son is a big fan of the show and even was excited when he got to know that I will be a part of one of the episodes. I know Bharti and Harsh for years now and I really enjoyed myself on the show."

