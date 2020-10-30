Bhavana Pandey wishes daughter Ananya Panday happy birthday; digs out her childhood picture

Ananya Panday is just two years old in the industry and has tasted success because of all the hard work she puts into her character which is visible on-screen. With every project, she has brought a fresh new avatar on-screen.

As Ananya is all ready-and-steady to blow the candles of her 22nd birthday, her mother, Bhavana Panday can't keep calm! Bhavana Panday is just as excited and has been sharing a series of super cute images of Ananya Panday's childhood. Bhavana shared yet another adorable picture of baby Ananya and this cuteness is sure to steal your hearts.

Bhavana captioned the image as "#2daystogo #birthdaygirl love you (sic)"

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂÂ #2daystogo #birthdaygirl love you A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) onOct 28, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

The birthday girl had two successful films in her debut year in 2019-Student of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. After delivering an incredible performance in Khaali Peeli, Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

The film with Padukone and Chaturvedi, produced by Dharma Productions, is touted to be out on the Valentine's Day weekend in 2021!

In an interview recently, talking about acting and success, the actress stated, "I've always wanted to do this and I'm really happy. I like all this attention that's coming my way. I love speaking to people and interacting with them especially young girls and boys. After my film, everything became so real and I'm grateful for all that love."

And not to forget, she also collaborates with Vijay Deverakonda for a pan-India film that's tentatively tilted Fighter.

