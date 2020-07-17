Bhuj: The Pride Of India - Sonakshi Sinha's first look from the film is out!

Sonakshi Sinha's first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India

The makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India have just shared Sonakshi Sinha's first look from the film. The actress will be essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army.

Ajay Devgn shared the first look on social media. Here's what he posted:

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning as always, and looks right in character in her ethnic Indian outfit. We can't wait to see what the actress has in store for us in the film.

Based on a true story, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is a war action film. The film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP soon!

