Bhumi Pednekar in Karan Johar's next production?

Bhumi Pednekar is likely to star in KJO's next production, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao



Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar was recently spotted partying with Karan Johar and his pals at his birthday bash in New York. Just when we were wondering about this new friendship, comes news that she is likely to star in his next production, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Rajkummar Rao. The film, a relationship saga, will be directed by debutant Raj Mehta.

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen as a dacoit in Abhishek Chaubey's directorial Sonchiriya, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana. Bhumi says Sonchiriya is by far her most special film in an interview. "It is a film that has really changed me a lot personally," said the actress, who had an enriching experience working with Sushant. He is a super-fine actor. We had such great fun working with each other. You know when you are working with somebody who is so good, you automatically want to up your game and obviously the daddy of it all was Abhishek, who is somebody I look up to, have faith in and believe in," she added. Most of her films have been shot in India's hinterland.

Also read: Karan Johar shared Instagram stories of his rooftop party in New York

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates