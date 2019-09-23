Bhumi Pednekar's grandfather Major Dayachand Hooda passes away; actress pens emotional note

Bhumi Pedenkar's maternal grandfather Major Dayachand Hooda breathed his last on Sunday, September 22. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the sad news with her fans. She also penned a heartfelt note for her grandfather and went on to share sweet memories with hm.

Sharing a picture with him, and her mother and sister, the actress wrote, "I remember I used to tell you as a kid that "nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up", a story you very fondly told everyone always.

Today, I think of you and all the love you've given us all - The summers & winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy.

Thank you, Nana & Nani, for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for. You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come. Nana, you're now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated to you and Nani. Maj. Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 & Eternity. ForeverMine."

Pednekar made her acting debut with Sharat Katariya's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and went on to star in hit films like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Lust Stories. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Saand Ki Aankh in which she will share screen space with Taapsee Pannu.

The makers dropped the trailer of the sports drama on Monday. Based in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Saand Ki Aankh revolves around Chandro (Taapsee Pannu) and Prakashi (Bhumi) who take up shooting at the age of 50 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future. Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.

Also starring Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa, the Tushar Hiranandani directorial is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

