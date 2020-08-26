Biden a 'pushover to Communist China, giant relief for terrorists': Trump's son Eric

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "a total pushover" to China and added that he "was a giant relief for terrorists".



"Joe Biden is a politician who has been in the government for 47 years. He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business," Eric said here at the Republican National Convention here.



"The same politician has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists. Joe Biden has pledged to raise taxes by USD 400 trillion. My father fights for the American people every day," he added.

Read: China, US discuss economic coordination in trade meeting



Eric, the executive vice president to the US President's campaign, addressed a message to his father stating that he was "proud of what you (Donald) are doing for this country".



"I miss working alongside you every single day but I am damn proud to be on the frontlines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. Keep fighting for what is right," he said.



"Dad, let's make Uncle Robert (US President's brother who passed away on August 15 [local time]) proud this week," he concluded.



The Presidential elections in the US are scheduled to take place on November 3.

