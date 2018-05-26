Big bucks for Bollywood's rising star Kartik Aaryan?

Sources say Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan demanded fee hike when approached by makers of laugh riot for third instalment



Kartik Aryan

In Bollywood, a successful film is followed by two things — an increase in fan following, and a fatter pay cheque. Rumours are rife that Kartik Aaryan, who enjoyed a hit in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has hiked his fee to a whopping R3 crore. It has been heard that when director Luv Ranjan, and producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak approached him for the third instalment of their successful franchise, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Aaryan quoted his new market price.



Still from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Said a trade source, "Kartik's remuneration for his earlier projects had rumouredly been R35 lakh. When they approached Kartik for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, they were shocked to hear his management agency ask for R3 crore. Luv and the Pathaks gave him his break with the Punchnama series, and then Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Luv has been like his mentor. Since they consider Kartik their family, they are hoping to work out some kind of a solution."



Luv Ranjan

Kumar Mangat Pathak said that the team is currently working on the script of the third part. "We will make an announcement about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 in 15 days. Kartik has every right to ask for R3 crore as his last film was such a big hit, but at the moment, we don't have any project with him. Whenever we do a film together, I am sure Kartik won't discuss money. If we do, we will pay him whatever his market value is." Ranjan said, "I have no knowledge of it as we have never discussed money." Refusing to comment if Aaryan had hiked his fee for his next, the actor's spokesperson said, "Luv Ranjan is like his guru. They don't talk money."

