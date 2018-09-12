Bigg Boss 12: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to plan baby in the house

television

Bharti Singh is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and speaks about planning their baby in the house itself

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bigg Boss is back to entertain the audience with its 12th season. The makers of the reality show held a press conference last week in Goa with superstar host Salman Khan. The theme of the show is 'vichitra jodi' (unique pair) but with a twist. The pair need not necessarily be a husband and wife or a girlfriend and boyfriend. It can also be uncle-nephew, boss and servant and so on.

At the press conference held last week, Salman Khan introduced the first pair of this season – Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti joked about money being the pivotal factor for them to join the reality show. Bharti also quipped that she and Haarsh will plan their baby on the show.

Talking about it further, comedienne Bharti Singh spoke to indianexpress and said, "After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now, I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn't have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke (where will he run away now)."

While Bharti is all excited for this show but creative writer-husband Haarsh has his own apprehensions. He said, "I have always worked behind the camera, so I try avoiding doing shows. Even when I did Nach Baliye, I was quite apprehensive. Khatron Ke Khiladi turned out to be a great experience. But I still believe that TV shows are not for people like me," To this, Bharti cut him down and said, "He said yes only because he is getting good money."

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere from September 16 onwards.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 To Keep Dipika Kakkar Away From Hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates