Bigg Boss 12 November 10 Update: Happy Club, happy no more?

television

To everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss, who's never short of adding various twists announced a very difficult task

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta

It's true when said, that strength and growth come only through continuous efforts. Having fought for captaincy, almost every week, Karanvir has now finally got the power in his hands by winning the title of Fizz Captain.

The contestants are terrified as the night of elimination returns. Find out who has to leave the #BiggBoss12 house in this #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/Xnd3kVmzt9 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2018

To everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss, who's never short of adding various twists announced a very difficult task. The four nominated contestants, Somi, Surbhi, Romil & Deepak were given a chance to release their frustration by nominating a contestant who they thought was fit to be in their place for this week's evictions.

The nominated contestants had to be dunked in Ice Cold water, cow dung, atta and rotten tomatoes. Srishty, Shivashish, Jasleen & Rohit, much to their dismay, were the so called lucky ones to bathe in the given ingredients.

The week gone by wasn't an easy one. Various arguments strained relationship, the worst being a major rift between Surbhi and Romil, that surprised every person in the house. Salman Khan later took to questioning Deepak & Surbhi on their behavior during the week and the comments they passed on Jasleen's character.

.@ms_dipika par lagaye @BeingSalmanKhan ne aarop, kya woh bhool chuki hai sahi aur galat ki pehchaan? Dekhiye kya hota hai unke saath #WeekendKaVaar mein raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/DtLQSmq8N6 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2018

The happy club members were scared and nervous throughout as the dagger of eliminations was still a float. They were seen getting emotional but still holding themselves together for each one's sake.



Salman Khan

Salman then asked each contestant to rate Sree's captaincy. A huge board with various positive and negative placards were placed in front of the seating area and each contestant had to place the placard that they thought is suitable for him.



Salman Khan and Preity Zinta

Adding a bit of zing to the Weekend ka Vaar, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta graced the stage with her presence. Preity and Salman who ended up playing guess the hook step with each other were seen dancing away to glory. The dimpled queen stole the hearts of the contestants as they got to interact with her.

Will this week's elimination break the happy club's unity? Will a twist in the tale change everyone's strategy?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 November 9 Update: Captaincy Task Creates An Estranged Environment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates