Bigg Boss 12 November 20 Update: Rohit's foul play makes his friends turn against him

Trust takes a lot of years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair. A game of trust and mistrust got the contestants baffled in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 12

This week Bigg Boss announced an interesting luxury budget task called Saanp. A huge snake was set in the garden area that changed the colour of its eyes. The house was divided into two teams Team Red and Team Blue. Team Red consisted of Karanvir, Romil, Somi, Deepak and Surbhi and Team Blue has Rohit, Dipika, Sreesanth, Megha and Jasleen. Srishty was the sanchalak of this task. Every time the snake hissed, one member from each team had to be fed to the snake. Instead, the snake’s belly was the lever that the teams could switch to change the colour of the snakes’ eye. In the end, a maximum number of people remaining from whichever team outside the belly of the snake would win the task.

Task set up at Bigg Boss 12 house

Megha from the Blue team was the first one to enter the snake’s belly. She switched the lever to Red and Deepak entered. Deepak used his strength and did not let her change the lever and kept it on Blue. As the lever was on blue, one team member from the blue team had to go inside. Dipika, Sreesanth, Jasleen decided that Jasleen should be sent this time as they were not confident about Rohit. Rohit created a ruckus and even called Jasleen names that upset the entire team. Sreesanth let Rohit go, because of his bad behaviour. But unfortunately, Rohit turned a backstabber and joined hands with Deepak and played for the Red team. His egoist attitude got into him so much that he even threw a shoe towards Megha and called her inappropriate names. Since Rohit played for the Red team, he kept the lever on Blue and then Jasleen came in to support Megha.

Team red from the task

Rohit’s behaviour deeply upset the members of Team Blue. Sreesanth also felt that Srishty was being biased towards Rohit and was not quite fair as a sanchalak.

Team blue in Bigg Boss house

Will Rohit’s strategy is appreciated or will he be mocked at for his foul play? Will friends now turn foes or cope with such behaviour and learn to let go?

