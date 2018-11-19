Bigg Boss 12 November 19 Update: Inmates get second chance to save themselves

television

After a harsh verdict, where everyone except Romil was nominated because of ShivashishÃ¢ÂÂs arrogance, Bigg Boss announced a task that the contestant could use to their advantage and save themselves

Everybody deserves a second chance to rectify their mistakes. Similarly, Bigg Boss also gave the contestants a second chance to save themselves from this week’s eliminations.

After a harsh verdict, where everyone except Romil was nominated because of Shivashish’s arrogance, Bigg Boss announced a task that the contestant could use to their advantage and save themselves.

#SurbhiRana, #DeepakThakur and @ms_dipika are about to fight for their seat to be safe from the nominations! Who will succeed in grabbing this chance? Find out tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/lIlrxOhgvT — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 19, 2018

As a part of this task, a safe zone was made in the garden area with only 3 chairs and 3 flagposts. Dipika, Surbhi and Deepak were the first ones to enter the safe zone. They had to wear safe badges and the flags with their name and picture was hosted on the flag posts. After every gong they had to mutually decide to leave the safe zone and give the spot to someone they thought deserved it the most.

But even after leaving the spot they were allowed to come in if someone else took their name and surrendered their spot. The entire house was seen strategizing and convincing each other to gain a spot in the safe zone.

#SomiKhan and @imrohitsuchanti have some interesting ideas up their sleeves in order to trouble #DeepakThakur! Watch this drama unfold tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/i8wr897JV8 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 19, 2018

A lot of disagreement was seen amongst the contestants. This task came as blessing in disguise because it led to more groups being formed in the house and pitted contestants against each other.

While Rohit tried to convince Happy Club members to save him, his planned failed and he joined hands with Karanvir and Srishty instead. Jasleen and Megha joined hands with Sreesanth and Dipika’s team.

Well, it's definitely true when they say, If you can't beat them, join them. Will the contestants use this power to their benefit or fail miserably in this task as well?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12 November 18 Update: Farah Khan's Fun Moment With The Contestants

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates